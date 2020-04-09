Photo: Fuzzy bumblebee takes a break

Our photo of the day is a study in details.

When bumblebees zoom by, we don't get a chance to see the details ... like their impressive fur coats. Look at how fuzzy this be is; it's like a kitten! The photo was taken by David Genney, who calls it a "seemingly exhausted" common carder bee. He writes:

"Not the usual visitor to my garden. I usually get the yellow and black coloured variety of bumble bee buzzing around the plants and shrubs. I lifted this one out of harm's way a few times as it was attracting some unwanted attention from my curiosity filled dog. Thankfully after a period of rest and preening it disappeared."

