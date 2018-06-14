Photo: Foxes caught in play

Our photo of the day features some fantastically frisky foxes.

The daily photo comes from Flickr user thebutterknife, who didn't add much information about the wonderful shot. We're guessing a play session was in full swing, until one of the sly creatures spotted the photographer. Busted!

But so that you don't have to leave empty-handed (aside from the warm and fuzzy feeling the photo evokes already), we have some random fox-talk facts for you. Here you go: Male foxes are known as dogs, tods or reynards. Females are called vixens; and juveniles are cubs, pups, or kits. And if you should be so lucky as to come across a group of them, you can call them a skulk, a leash, an earth, or a troop.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

