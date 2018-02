Resistance is futile.

Foxes are charming enough, but fox babies? Good golly. Just look at this duo as they work up the courage to emerge from their den. Thank you to photographer Christina Anne M for sharing these red fox cuties with us. Let the "awww"s begin.

