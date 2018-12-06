Photo: Fox considers the snow (with video)

Our photo of the day comes from Ontario, Canada.

In my children's-book reverie, this fox is musing on the wonders of snow. In reality – record scratch – it's looking to kill something for dinner. The photo was taken by Karen @ Wall Flower Studio, who notes that the lovely fox was hunting voles in their yard. And she has video to prove it. What a magical creature ... and just wait for the pounces.

