Photo: Forster tern selects fish for breakfast

California-based wildlife photogrpher Sam McMillan took this dreamy shot of a forster tern during a morning nature photo session at Morro Bay National Estuary. Sam writes: "Beautiful morning with terns fishing, pelicans and a kingfisher diving, and I watched a Peregrine Falcon chase several birds with no success on this morning." The falcon may not have had success, but Sam clearly did, to which this photo attests.

