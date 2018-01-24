Photo: Forest with a twist

Our photo of the day proves that pretty sunsets aren't just for beaches.

While the forest has been the setting for many a dark fairy tale and misty-mossy photograph, this shot by Anymouse02 reveals a forest with a twist, namely, a sunset. The warmth of the sinking sun combined with the floor of rolling snow, tinges of surreal color, and silhouetted trees may not be the classic "sunset at the beach" photo, but we think there is definitely room for a new genre here; the forest sunset!

