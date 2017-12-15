Photo: Forest reveals a pretty secret

Our photo of the day comes from the magical land of Oregon.

How is the hiker rewarded for their 3.6 mile round trip hike starting at the Sherwood trailhead at Mt. Hood National Forest? A glimpse of the otherworldly Tamanawas Falls is how, as photographed so beautifully here by Rollie Rodriguez. The falls form a wide curtain as Cold Spring Creek glides over a 150-foot cliff of lava near the eastern base of Mt. Hood. A wonderful reward indeed.

