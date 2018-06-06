Photo: Forest of Dean revels in the mist

Our photo of the day comes from Gloucestershire, England.

Photographer Andrew Hocking learned a valuable photography lesson while on visit to Wales, new camera in hand. When life gives you mist and drizzle, make gorgeous mist and drizzle photos. Andrew writes:

This image was actually taken in the Forest of Dean (Gloucestershire, England) - about an hour from where I stayed in Wales.

Usually I tend to plan my shots and almost know what I'll shoot before I arrive. This time though, I walked around looking for "less cliché" images.

With a bland grey sky lacking any detail, constant rain and drizzle, I knew that stunning light would be unlikely. So Instead I looked for isolated trees lost in the mist - or mist giving depth to a cluster of trees.

About three hours into the walk without a single (good) shot taken, we were actually a bit lost as we found ourselves walking down a valley side covered by tall trees and into an open quarry. As the trees cleared, one of the views I was hoping for presented itself - trees shrouded with mist on the other side of the valley!