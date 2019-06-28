Photo: Food delivery, woodpecker style

Our photo of the day comes from Oregon's Cascade Mountains.

We love this shot of the acorn woodpecker food delivery service – also known as a mama bird feeding her chick. Such a great shot, taken by Mark Heatherington of Melanerpes formicivorus. Mark writes:

"For several weeks I've spent quite a bit of time watching this nest. The nest is on private property so there is only one good view point to shoot from and the lighting is really challenging. After several days of trying I was finally able to get a flight catch using a higher shutter and quite a bit of exposure compensation."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.