Photo: Foggy morning on The French

Our photo of the day pays homage to the first designated Canadian Heritage River.

Photographer Michael Thomas writes, "Just before heading out into the water I grabbed this shot. The fog cooperated just long enough." That was mighty kind of the fog, the perfect touch for this river of historic significance. The French River is the first designated Canadian Heritage River and served as the main water "highway" to the west in Canada from 1600 to the mid 19th century. Called Wemitigoj-Sibi (French River) by the Ojibway, it was similarly called la Riviere des Francais by early French explorers. By any name, it's a beauty.

