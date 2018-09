Our photo of the day inspires a (very) short story.

The Fly Hunter: A one-sentence story by photographer Bob Peterson:

"Caroline pauses in reverence to the morning sun while hunting long-legged flies in her seagrape tree forest at John D MacArthur Beach State Park."

The end.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.