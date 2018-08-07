Photo: Flame skimmer shows of its glistening wings

Our photo of the day reveals the intricate patterns of an ancient insect.

What a beauty this creature is, photographed by SMK Photo as the sun hits the wings just so. The perfect tracery of the wings is such a marvel on these ancient insects – a 300 million old species that holds the record for largest recorded insect in the world. That would be a dragonfly with a wingspan of three feet, sadly long gone by the time humans came around. Wouldn't that have been a sight to see?

