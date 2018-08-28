Photo: Firefly sports a spectacular headdress

Insects sense their environment through different organs, and its antennae are some of the most important. They appear in all kinds of shapes and sizes; some knobby, some bristled, and in the case of the firefly (Lampyridae) shown here, exuberantly plumed. We wouldn't expect anything less, coming from the wilds of the rainforest in Ecuador. Thanks to regular contributor Andreas Kay for so wonderfully capturing this well-appointed creature.

