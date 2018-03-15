Photo: Firebrick seastar brings candy-colored cheer to the party

Our reader photo of the day reminds us of what a wild world the ocean has to offer.

It's funny how we spend so much effort exploring the wild blue yonder of outer space when so much of our own planet remains unknown. By some accounts, between 700,000 and one million species live in the world's oceans; up to two-thirds of those species have yet to be discovered. That said, the creatures we do know of are some of the weirdest and most wonderful around; case in point, this beautiful firebrick seastar (Asterodiscides truncatus) photographed in Australia by John Turnbull. Could aliens from another planet be any more exotic?

