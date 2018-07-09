Photo: Few things are cuter than a baby pika

Warning: Our photo of the day may inspire involuntary cooing.

Oh jeez. I thought adult pikas were cute? I wasn't prepared for a juvenile, especially as seen through the lens of photographer Tony LePrieur.

Tony has shared a number of pika photos with us, mostly shot in Kananaskis, Canada ... and we can't seem to get enough. The ball of cuteness, the ears, the sweet demeanor, the whickers; resistance is futile. But surely this baby takes the cutie-pie cake.

For more photos, see:

• Cute little pika will melt your heart

• Behold the darling pica

• Ball of cuteness is an American pika

• Pika has a taste for flowers

And for more about the current status of the pika: Meet the 'mouse-bunny' that could vanish from the US

And now, carry on with the cooing.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.