Photo: Seagoing slug proves truth is stranger than fiction

Our photo of the day visits the wacky world of nudibranch sea slugs.

Like the impossible love child of Pokémon and Dr. Seuss, this delightful Bennett's nudibranch (Hypselodoris bennetti) could hardly be more whimsical or beautiful. With those spiral lollipop horns and that feathery tuft of gills, this species is typical in color and costume to many of the other 3,000+ known species of nudibranchs. They are some of the most brightly colored animals on the planet.

While these shell-less mollusks live in oceans all over the world, they are most common in shallow, tropical waters; like this one, presumably, that was photographed by John Turnbull in Eastern Australia's Bare Island.

