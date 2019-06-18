Photo: Fawn shows off a constellation of spots

Our photo of the day comes from northern Illinois.

Is this not the sweetest fawn ever? Photogreaphed by Ted Roger Karson, I especially love the pattern of the spots – of which biologist Jeannine Fleegle writes:

"The average number of spots on a fawn’s coat ranges from 272-342. And each spot ranges in size from 0.24 to 0.51 inches in diameter. Yes, someone actually counted and measured them at some point. Like a fingerprint, spot patterns are unique to every fawn adhering to the general arrangement described above [that being that the spots of their coat run in two lateral lines from ear to tail on each side of a fawn's body] but differing in the number of spots, their size, and how they are dispersed."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.