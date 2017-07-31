Photo: Fancy tarantula shows off his frippery

Kudos to photographer Andreas Kay for not only taking this beautiful photo, but for not running away screaming at the sight of this giant purple spider! But joking aside, this may be one of the prettiest arachnids we've seen in a long time. Thank you, Andreas, for your camera skills and most of all, your bravery.

