Photo: The face of a red-tailed hawk

Our photo of the day comes from Ontario, Canada.

So that's what the face of a red-tailed hawk looks like. We see our fair share of the majestic birds of prey here in New York City, but never do we get to gaze into their eyes like we can in this great shot by Arvo Poolar. Those eyes! Who knew?

