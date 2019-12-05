Photo: Eye contact with the beautiful pine grosbeak

Our photo of the day comes from Queens Park Cemetery, Calgary, Canada.

Some wildlife photos are crystal clear with distinct detail throughout the frame. But every once in a while we get a bit of abstraction that really suits the mood. Such is the case in this dreamy photo of a pine grosbeak, taken by Tony LePrieur. With the blurry "bokeh" of the background and the whir of the moving wings, we are left focusing on that face, right at the moment when the beautiful bird appears to be looking right back. Isn't it a great shot?

