Photo: The fluffy feather coat of a mountain chickadee

This cozy ball of bird comes from Calgary, Canada.

As spring continues to emerge, we feature a mountain chickadee sporting a fluffy feather coat. Taken in Weaselhead Park, Calgary by photographer Tony LePrieur, this cute chickadee also serves as an illustration of one of the bird world's many tricks: Staying warm in the cold.

“Feathers are incredibly specialized structures that serve many purposes including, for many species, keeping them warm,” says Peter Marra, head of the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center at the National Zoo. “Birds’ feathers provide remarkable insulation against the cold, and the oil that coats feathers also provides waterproofing, which is important since the only thing worse than being cold, is being cold and wet,” he adds.

“A bird’s body heat warms the air between its feathers,” Marra says. “So birds fluff up in the cold to trap as much air in their feathers as possible. The more trapped air, the warmer the bird.” From which we can conclude that our little mountain chickadee above must be keeping pretty cozy.

