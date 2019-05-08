Reader's Photos
Photo: The exquisite praying mantis that will fuel your nightmares (video)
mantis and grasshopper
credit: Andreas Kay / Flickr

Our suspense-filled photo of the day comes from the Amazon rainforest.

Andreas Kay titles this photo "Kung Fu Mantis vs Grasshopper," and notes that it depicts Callibia diana, a praying mantis from the Amazon rainforest, trying to intimidate a grasshopper. It is a remarkable photo: That cute grasshopper staring down that magnificent mantis is a sight to behold. But things get crazy in the video below ... and as much as I completely marvel at mantises, this one may very well appear in my next scary dream.

(Read more about these extreme creatures here: 11 wondrous facts about praying mantises.)

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
May 8, 2019

