Photo: The exquisite praying mantis that will fuel your nightmares (video)

Our suspense-filled photo of the day comes from the Amazon rainforest.
Andreas Kay titles this photo "Kung Fu Mantis vs Grasshopper," and notes that it depicts Callibia diana, a praying mantis from the Amazon rainforest, trying to intimidate a grasshopper. It is a remarkable photo: That cute grasshopper staring down that magnificent mantis is a sight to behold. But things get crazy in the video below ... and as much as I completely marvel at mantises, this one may very well appear in my next scary dream.