Photo: Exquisite pelican takes to the sky

Our photo of the day comes from Port St. Joe, Florida.

Ugh! (In a good way.) Look at this drop-dead gorgeous brown pelican! Pelicans are some of the odder birds of the bird family – what with their prominent pouched throats, bodacious bills, and overall prehistoric vibe. But they are also some of the most charming, graceful, and just really pretty. They are also muse to limerickists, as evidenced by this ditty written by Dixon Lanier Merritt in 1910.

A wonderful bird is the pelican,

His bill will hold more than his belican,

He can take in his beak

Food enough for a week,

But I'm damned if I see how the helican.

Thank you to Richard Liebert, who photographed the beauty above at Florida's T. H. Stone Memorial State Park.

