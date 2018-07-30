Photo: Exquisite egret returns to her chicks

Our photo of the day comes from St. Augustine, Florida.

When we think of chicks, small fuzzy handfuls of bird may come to mind. Egret chicks? Well that's a different story ... just look at these strapping kids! And for the record, a group of egrets has many names, including a "congregation," a "heronry," an "RSVP," a "skewer," and "wedge" of egrets. Thank you to photographer Christine for this beautiful shot of mom returning to the nest.

