Photo: Executioner clownfrog mugs for the camera

The executioner clownfrog (Dendropsophus carnifex) is a study in contradiction – is it clown or executioner? Or both? Well the clown part is obvious – look at that face! The mystery becomes clear when we learn that the "carnifex" in the name comes from the Latin for hangman, a loose reference to John Lynch, who is well known for collecting and studying the amphibians.

Thank you to photographer Andreas Kay for this great shot!

