Photo: Ermine peeks out from a pine

Our photo of the day comes from Winslow, Maine.

This photo! Look at that little face; cozy, cute, and curious – just perfect. Reader Jon Hill sent us the photo from Winslow, Maine and we can't stop swooning. It comes with a charming story as well. Jon explains:

"I was walking my dogs in the woods and saw the hole in the tree and looked away. Then I thought, 'What a great place for something to live.' I looked back and out popped Ernie or Erma. I was able to go back several times and he or she would always poke her head out."

