Photo: Endangered green turtle is a study in blue

Green is the new green
Green turtle
credit: John Turnbull/Flickr

Photographer John Turnbull took this incredible photo under the sea at Australia's Lord Howe Island. The high-fiving guy is a green turtle (Chelonia mydas). John writes:

The green turtle is a global species which lives in tropical and subtropical waters. It is listed as endangered due to exploitation of eggs, incidental deaths from fisheries and loss of habitat.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
March 8, 2018

