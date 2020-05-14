Photo: Elusive bobcat spied in Yosemite

Our photo of the day reveals a nocturnal beauty who is seldom seen.

This bobcat beauty comes courtesy of photographer Rollie Rodriguez, who photographed the kitty in California's Yosemite National Park. Elusive and nocturnal, bobcats are not that easy to come by, so thanks to our intrepid photographer for sharing this fetching feline!

