Photo: Elephant seal works the puppy dog eyes

Photographer Sam McMillan writes that he took this photo of a pup at the Piedras Blancas elephant seal rookery 2018, noting that "The Piedras Blancas elephant seal rookery spreads over 6 miles of shoreline around Point Piedras Blancas on the central coast of California." Sounds like the perfect place to view (and photograph) the largest seals in the northern hemisphere and the second largest seals in the world. Learn more about these big loves here: 9 facts about elephant seals.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

