Photo: The elegance of an elephant

Add grace to the many traits possessed by the pulchritudinous pachyderm.

Elephants – they're huge and galumphing, they have thick skin and the ever-odd (and wonderful) dangling appendage known as a trunk. We know them as exquisite animals – smart, social, sympathetic and impossibly charming – but they are also undeniably elegant, as seen in this wonderful shot taken by Flickr member bjo59 at Mana Pools, Zimbabwe. With trunk raised high and back legs positioned like a starlet posing on the red carpet, this beauty is an elephant we may never forget!

