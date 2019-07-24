Photo: The elegance of a dragonfly in silhouette

Our photo of the day shows the surprising side of a dragonfly.

We are loving this surprising shot of a dragonfly in silhouette. We are usually dazzled by a dragonfly's color, the pattern of its wings, and all the other details. But when seen against the light, like in this photo by Christine, the story become one of poise and elegance. What a beauty.

