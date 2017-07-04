Photo: Eight-spotted skimmer stops to bask

Few things feel more summery than a beautiful dragonfly skitting across a meadow or pond ... or resting in the sun, like in this gorgeous photo of an eight-spotted skimmer (Libellula forensis) taken by Mark Heatherington in Oregon's Cascade mountains.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

