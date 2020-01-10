Photo: The effortless launch of a great egret

Our photo of the day comes from sunny Florida.

We love this shot by Robert Gates of a great white egret lifting off. Look at those wings! They are like a classic depiction of angel wings; and how wonderful to see their structure, dynamics, and power. Robert writes, "Shot at Green Cay Wetlands in Boynton Beach FL. The head seemed to be eerily detached from the encircling wings."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger's Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.


