Photo: Eastern screech-owl at home in a tree

Our photo of the day offers a charming glimpse of these tiny, elusive owls.

These robin-sized night birds blend in so well with the trees they nest in that they are often hard to see, but they are not hard to hear. Although they do not caterwaul as their name suggests, their soft trills and whinnies are as mysterious as they are.

Thank you to Jason W. Platt for this exquisite shot.

