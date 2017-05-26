Photo: Early morning at Yosemite Falls

Yosemite falls

credit: Sam McMillan/Flickr

This is what happens when you wake up early and have everything set to go at 5:53 am, which is the exact moment that Sam McMillan took this beautiful shot of Upper and Lower Yosemite Falls. We appreciate your dedication, Sam.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

