Photo: Early morning in the Swedish woods

Our dreamy photo of the day comes from Katrineholm, Sodermanland, Sweden.

As this daily photo editor listens to the loud sounds of construction surrounding her Brooklyn office, she sees the photo above and magically slips into the forest for a moment of reverie. Photographer Josefine Karlsson, on the other hand, gets to spend her mornings listening to forest creatures and the wind in the trees! What a beautiful place this must be. Josefine writes:

"Hello autumn. Beautiful light during an early morning photography session in september. I love september..."

Meanwhile, bang bang hammer hammer saw....

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.