Photo: The eagle has launched

Our photo of the day comes from, appropriately enough, Eagles Mere Lake, Pennsylvania.

Sure, you could take a photo of a bald eagle in a tree ... or you could take a photo of a bald eagle in flight. but what about a bald eagle launching into flight from a tree? That's the decision photographer Richard Liebert made and the result is nothing short of majestic.

