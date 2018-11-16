Reader's Photos
Photo: Dusky lady beetle larva is the coolest craziest critter (video)
Ladybird larva
credit: Andreas Kay / Flickr

Our wild photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Regular contributor Andreas Kay has shared with us so many beautiful curiosities from the Ecuadorian rainforest, but this little creature may take the cake. Andreas writes:

"This larva of a Lady Beetle was filmed in the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador. The coating of white tufts consists of waxy secretions that presumably protect the larva from predators by making them difficult to seize or just unpalatable.'

Which is all fine and good. But now, watch it in action. How is this even real?? Consider me smitten.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
November 16, 2018

