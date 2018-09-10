Photo: Dusk descends on the Amazon

Our photo of the day comes from Puerto Nariño, Colombia.

For our daily photo we often share dramatic landscapes, cute creatures, fascinating insects, and other assorted wonders of nature. But sometimes nothing beats a photo that is just simply super pretty and peaceful, one that can't help but inspire some serenity. Case in point: The photo above of evening falling on the Amazon river, taken by louis lammertyn. Inhale, exhale, relax, repeat...

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.