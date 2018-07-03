Photo: Dragonfly shows off its delicate wings

Our photo of the day displays a delightful delicacy.

How exquisite are the details in the wings of a dragonfly? (Rhetorical question.) Seemingly drawn from just thin lines of ink in the air, their transparency helps the Tiffany-worthy insects to camouflage with their surroundings. Nowadays, the wingspan of a dragonfly is somewhere between two to five inches – but as some of the first winged insects to evolve, around 300 million years ago, fossil dragonflies reveal wingspans of up to two feet.

Thank you to Flickr user Christine for this lovely shot of an insect with an impressive history.

