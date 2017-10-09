Photo: Downy woodpecker perches in the light

Our serene photo of the day comes Emigrant Lake, Oregon.

A moment of calm seems to defy the fact that the downy woodpecker (Picoides pubescens) is a boisterous little thing. As Cornell's Lab of Ornithology notes, they make a lot of noise, "both with their shrill whinnying call and by drumming on trees.” This shot, beautifully photographed by Mark Heatherington, might be the calm before a storm of chatter.

