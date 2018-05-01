Photo: Don't mess with the scorpionfish

Our photo of the day shows us who's the boss.

Photographer John Turnbull, who took this photo in Australia's Jervis Bay, calls this red scorpionfish (Scorpaena jacksoniensis) the "boss of the rock." And indeed, the stern-looking beauty likely rules the roost.

Members of the scorpionfish family are masters at blending in with their environments, where they sit patiently and wait for unsuspecting prey. And then, wham. Oceana notes that scorpionfish are some of the most poisonous animals in the ocean. "The combination of their physical appearance and venomous spines makes the scorpionfish a force to be reckoned with in the sea." Total bosses.

