Photo: Doe steps up to view coyotes

Our photo of the day comes from Oregon's Cascade Mountains.

I don't know about you, but if I were a doe and heard the caterwauling of a pack of coyotes, I'd hightail it out of there – but not this grande dame. As photographer Mark Heatherington explains, "I was watching a group of deer hoping for better light, when I heard some coyotes start howling in the distance. This doe mounted the rock to get a better view."

