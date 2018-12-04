Photo: Doe reveals secrets of fence jumping

Our remarkable photo of the day comes from Jackson County, Oregon.

OK I confess, upon my first quick glimpse of this photo I thought it was a kangaroo. The shame! Of course, the hooves give it away, but wow, I have never seen a deer like this before. Photographer Mark Heatherington explains the acrobatic feat of this young black-tailed deer (Odocoileus hemionus columbianus) doe – he calls it the two-step fence jump:

"When I shot this action sequence, I was concerned with keeping her in frame and focus. Only upon review did I realize that she actually briefly landed on the four foot high fence with her back legs and then did a second jump. I've never see this before."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.



Emigrant Creek - Jackson County - Oregon - USA