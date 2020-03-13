Photo: Doe, a deer

Our photo of the day comes from Climax, Oregon.

This stunning she-deer was photographed by Mark Heatherington. She is a black-tailed deer (Odocoileus hemionus columbianus), which is one of nine subspecies of the mule deer. This species was first recorded by the Lewis and Clark Expedition of 1804-06.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

