Photo: The discovery of new things

Our photo of the day comes from Lee County, Florida.

Here is a lovely little photo of a lovely little bloom: Bay Lobelia (Lobelia feayana). The shot was taken by Bob Peterson, and while we are smitten with the flower's color and form, we love the lesson even more. As Bob writes:

"I found this tiny gem (about 10mm) in a weedy/grassy area along a neighborhood roadway. Bay lobelia is a member of the bellflower family (Campanulaceae) and is endemic to Florida. I had never seen it before. State parks may be closed but plenty of interesting wonders may be found in your own backyard!"

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

