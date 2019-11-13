Photo: Did this mallard adopt a moorhen?

Our photo of the day offers an avian mystery.

Upon first appearance, this photo by David Genney looks like an image of a mama duck and her chick. But wait a minute, that's not a duckling! David writes, "On seeing these two walking about together I realised that they weren't the same bird, one being a Mallard and the other a Moorhen chick. I had a look around for the chick's parent but couldn't see it. The chick appeared to be happy enough in the company of the mallard."

