Photo: Dew forms jewels on a spider's web

Our photo of the day is a study in small pretty things.

We all know that many types of spider silk are exceedingly strong, but their ability to grab water in the air is another property that is extraordinary as well. And in fact, scientists have created materials mimicking the water-attracting design in an effort to create ways for people in arid areas to harvest more water. Not only beautiful, like strand of tiny pearls glistening in the light – but inspiring scientists as well!

Thank you to renato.arthood for the great photo.

