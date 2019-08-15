Photo: Desert bighorn sheep is surely surefooted

Our photo of the day comes from Zion National Park.

Photographer loren chipman spotted this acrobat near the eastern entrance to Zion National Park. She writes, "I've been fortunate to see them around here before, but never this close. Desert Bighorn Sheep are generally smaller and lighter colored than the ones we usually see pictures of, the Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

