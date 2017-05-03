Photo: Demure seahorse plays coy in the coral

The family to which seahorses belong, Syngnathidae, also includes seadragons, pipefishes, and pipehorses – what a wonderfully curious collection of creatures. There are at least 200 species in the family, and around 35 of those are seahorses.

The sweet little pony here, photographed by John Turnbull, is called a White's Seahorse (Hippocampus whitei) and was named for John White, Surgeon General to the First Fleet. They are endemic to Australia, and man are they charming.

